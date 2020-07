Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This fully furnished town home is beautifully appointed with all of the comforts of home. All of your needs are taken care of right down to dishes and glassware. The gated community and great Dr. Phillips location make it a one of a kind... Excellent schools, restaurants and shopping are within striking distance.