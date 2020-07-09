All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3

6900 Turkey Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Application for Keller Williams "Lease Up" Applicants only - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Application Instructions:

Visit www.4rentorlando.com and click on Available Rentals. Then search for the property you wish to apply for and click on the view details button of that property. Once you do that it will open up a window that says apply now. Please call me if you have any questions or need assistance.

Sincerely,

Rick Sein
RealSource Property Management
6900 Turkey Lake Road, Suite 2-3
Orlando, FL 32819
Turkey Lake Office Complex
rick.sein@gmail.com
info@4rentorlando.com
www.4rentorlando.com
Office: 407-298-9777 ext. 121
Cell: 407-716-0459
Fax: 407-298-9050

(RLNE1895528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have any available units?
6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 offer parking?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not offer parking.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have a pool?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have accessible units?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 Turkey Lake Rd. Suite 2-3 does not have units with air conditioning.

