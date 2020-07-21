68 W. Esther Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this charming 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in Orlando, FL! SPACIOUS living area for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen highlights wood laminate floors. Great front and back yard. Conveniently located to downtown Orlando, I-4, restaurants and more. MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Lawn Care included



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5062190)