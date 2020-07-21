All apartments in Orlando
6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101

6462 Daysbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6462 Daysbrook Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3/2-Stonebridge Townhome for Rent-Orlando - End unit, private walkway, screened porch, downstairs has tile and hardwood lamant, large closet in master bath, nice open kitchen, black appliances, great floor plan. Only 2 vehicles allowed per unit. Owner approval required for one pet under 20lbs.
Interiors have been freshly painted!

15-30 DAYS HOA APPROVAL PROCESS FROM THE TIME A COMPLETED HOA APPLICATION IS BEEN PRESENTED TO THE HOA. APPLICATION FEES OF $100 PER ADULT IN ADDITION TO HAMPTON & HAMPTON APP FEES OF $75.00 PER ADULT.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9927 or email days6462-101@rent.dynasty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have any available units?
6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have?
Some of 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 is pet friendly.
Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 offers parking.
Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have a pool?
No, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have accessible units?
No, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
