6462 DAYSBROOK DRIVE #101

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

3/2-Stonebridge Townhome for Rent-Orlando - End unit, private walkway, screened porch, downstairs has tile and hardwood lamant, large closet in master bath, nice open kitchen, black appliances, great floor plan. Only 2 vehicles allowed per unit. Owner approval required for one pet under 20lbs.

Interiors have been freshly painted!



15-30 DAYS HOA APPROVAL PROCESS FROM THE TIME A COMPLETED HOA APPLICATION IS BEEN PRESENTED TO THE HOA. APPLICATION FEES OF $100 PER ADULT IN ADDITION TO HAMPTON & HAMPTON APP FEES OF $75.00 PER ADULT.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9927 or email days6462-101@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3297091)