All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:59 AM

646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

646 Ridgewood Street · (407) 463-2303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

646 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful home for lease in the Downtown Orlando historic district. Amazing location on brick street and 1 block from Lake Eola. Perfect if you work downtown or work from home. This duplex property has 1 unit downstairs and the other upstairs. Old world charm with modern conveniences. Extra large rooms with original, refinished wood flooring throughout except in kitchen and bathrooms. The Sun Room is perfect for a home office with so much natural light. Other features include gas fireplace, inside laundry room (including washer and dryer), crown moulding and wide baseboards. All kitchen appliances included. Two off-street, assigned parking spaces per unit are off Summerlin with additional on-street parking on Ridgewood. The rental rate of $2,400 is per unit and includes lawn care and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity