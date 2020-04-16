646 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful home for lease in the Downtown Orlando historic district. Amazing location on brick street and 1 block from Lake Eola. Perfect if you work downtown or work from home. This duplex property has 1 unit downstairs and the other upstairs. Old world charm with modern conveniences. Extra large rooms with original, refinished wood flooring throughout except in kitchen and bathrooms. The Sun Room is perfect for a home office with so much natural light. Other features include gas fireplace, inside laundry room (including washer and dryer), crown moulding and wide baseboards. All kitchen appliances included. Two off-street, assigned parking spaces per unit are off Summerlin with additional on-street parking on Ridgewood. The rental rate of $2,400 is per unit and includes lawn care and water.