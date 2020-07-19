All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6380 CONTESSA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6380 CONTESSA DRIVE

6380 Contessa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6380 Contessa Dr, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
car wash area
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom (two master bedrooms) all new paint, located on the third floor so no upstairs neighbors. The floor plan 1,408 sqft includes vaulted ceilings, tile in wet areas and carpeting in bedrooms, nice kitchen with breakfast bar, screened patio and views of the lake. Condo located in the highly desirable gated community of Horizons at Vista Lakes. Community features lakes, a sparkling swimming pool, cabana, and car wash area.

Conveniently located minutes away from Orlando Intl Airport, close proximity to grocery shopping, restaurants, Hwy 417, 528, schools, and even UCF and USTA National Campus. Horizons HOA requires each applicant to have a 650 credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have any available units?
6380 CONTESSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have?
Some of 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and car wash area. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6380 CONTESSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6380 CONTESSA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach