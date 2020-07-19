6380 CONTESSA DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom (two master bedrooms) all new paint, located on the third floor so no upstairs neighbors. The floor plan 1,408 sqft includes vaulted ceilings, tile in wet areas and carpeting in bedrooms, nice kitchen with breakfast bar, screened patio and views of the lake. Condo located in the highly desirable gated community of Horizons at Vista Lakes. Community features lakes, a sparkling swimming pool, cabana, and car wash area.



Conveniently located minutes away from Orlando Intl Airport, close proximity to grocery shopping, restaurants, Hwy 417, 528, schools, and even UCF and USTA National Campus. Horizons HOA requires each applicant to have a 650 credit score