All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815

6328 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6328 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful and spacious 1 bed/1 bath + loft condo located in Azur at Metrowest. Just remodeled, brand new laminate floor and carpet, repainted. Clean, spacious and cozy. Move-in ready! Excellent location close to Valencia Community College, major highways, schools, restaurants and shopping plazas. Call now for more information 407-256-1185 or 407-516-9803.
Located at 6432 Raleigh St. in Orlando, FL this gated community is conveniently located, close to major highways, themed parks and shopping malls. Offers amenities like Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have any available units?
6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have?
Some of 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 offer parking?
No, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 does not offer parking.
Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have a pool?
Yes, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 has a pool.
Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have accessible units?
No, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach