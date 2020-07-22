6328 Raleigh Street #815 - 815

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Beautiful and spacious 1 bed/1 bath + loft condo located in Azur at Metrowest. Just remodeled, brand new laminate floor and carpet, repainted. Clean, spacious and cozy. Move-in ready! Excellent location close to Valencia Community College, major highways, schools, restaurants and shopping plazas. Call now for more information 407-256-1185 or 407-516-9803.

Located at 6432 Raleigh St. in Orlando, FL this gated community is conveniently located, close to major highways, themed parks and shopping malls. Offers amenities like Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.