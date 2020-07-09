All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 627 E Chruch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
627 E Chruch St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

627 E Chruch St

627 W Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

627 W Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/701737c065 ---- ~END OF SPRING MOVE-IN SPECIAL~ 35%-OFF First Months Rent Discount Code : 351MO {COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW} PRE-LEASING THIS APARTMENT FOR JUNE 1 2019 Please review our processes. This suite won\'t last. Apply today and get the process started. This suite is located in the heart of downtown Orlando only minutes from Lake Eola, restaurants, commuter rail, I4, east-west expressway, theaters, shopping, and schools. This downtown suite is among the rare finds in Downtown Orlando. This property includes vaulted wood beam ceilings, a spacious living room, CHA, large windows, and modern colors. Water, trash, sewer, landscaping, pest control, and 1 parking space, are all included. Walk or bike to so many quaint Thorton Park stores, restaurants, entertainment, commuter rail, parks, free buses, museums, library, and gyms. *QUESTIONS: Please review the Tenant Overview Page to become one of our welcomed Residents at s submission. This is an important step, to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review by the property owner, their attorney, property insurance, and against community rules and regulations. *CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in. *All information is subject to change. Application fees are non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 E Chruch St have any available units?
627 E Chruch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 627 E Chruch St currently offering any rent specials?
627 E Chruch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 E Chruch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 E Chruch St is pet friendly.
Does 627 E Chruch St offer parking?
Yes, 627 E Chruch St offers parking.
Does 627 E Chruch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 E Chruch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 E Chruch St have a pool?
No, 627 E Chruch St does not have a pool.
Does 627 E Chruch St have accessible units?
No, 627 E Chruch St does not have accessible units.
Does 627 E Chruch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 E Chruch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 E Chruch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 E Chruch St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach