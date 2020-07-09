627 E Chruch St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/701737c065 ---- ~END OF SPRING MOVE-IN SPECIAL~ 35%-OFF First Months Rent Discount Code : 351MO {COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW} PRE-LEASING THIS APARTMENT FOR JUNE 1 2019 Please review our processes. This suite won\'t last. Apply today and get the process started. This suite is located in the heart of downtown Orlando only minutes from Lake Eola, restaurants, commuter rail, I4, east-west expressway, theaters, shopping, and schools. This downtown suite is among the rare finds in Downtown Orlando. This property includes vaulted wood beam ceilings, a spacious living room, CHA, large windows, and modern colors. Water, trash, sewer, landscaping, pest control, and 1 parking space, are all included. Walk or bike to so many quaint Thorton Park stores, restaurants, entertainment, commuter rail, parks, free buses, museums, library, and gyms. *QUESTIONS: Please review the Tenant Overview Page to become one of our welcomed Residents at s submission. This is an important step, to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review by the property owner, their attorney, property insurance, and against community rules and regulations. *CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in. *All information is subject to change. Application fees are non-refundable