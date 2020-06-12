614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B

Amenities

Spacious 1/1 Downtown Orlando This is the upper unit in a two-story duplex situated in the beautiful quiet Downtown Orlando neighborhood of Lake Eola Heights. This neighborhood is close to everything! Walking Distance to: Mills 50 bars and restaurants, Thornton Park shopping district, Downtown Orlando restaurants/bars, Lake Eola Park, and more. Features newly refinished hardwood floors, new roof, new A/C unit, all new plumbing, washer/dryer combo unit, new dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and a spacious private screened in porch Pets are allowed with non-refundable deposit + additional monthly fee. Renters Insurance required. Included with rent: water & lawn maintenance.

