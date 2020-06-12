All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B

614 Summerlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1/1 Downtown - Property Id: 281157

Spacious 1/1 Downtown Orlando This is the upper unit in a two-story duplex situated in the beautiful quiet Downtown Orlando neighborhood of Lake Eola Heights. This neighborhood is close to everything! Walking Distance to: Mills 50 bars and restaurants, Thornton Park shopping district, Downtown Orlando restaurants/bars, Lake Eola Park, and more. Features newly refinished hardwood floors, new roof, new A/C unit, all new plumbing, washer/dryer combo unit, new dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and a spacious private screened in porch Pets are allowed with non-refundable deposit + additional monthly fee. Renters Insurance required. Included with rent: water & lawn maintenance.
Property Id 281157

(RLNE5785508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have any available units?
614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have?
Some of 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 N Summerlin Ave Unit B has units with dishwashers.

