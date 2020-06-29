All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256

6128 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6128 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo at 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo at 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 Orlando Fl 32822
Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-341-6300 or
David Chatburn at 407-716-3890

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: 436 south to Curry Ford east until DEL REY CONDOS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have any available units?
6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have?
Some of 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 pet-friendly?
No, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 offer parking?
No, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 does not offer parking.
Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have a pool?
Yes, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 has a pool.
Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have accessible units?
No, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach