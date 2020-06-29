Amenities

dishwasher pool air conditioning tennis court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo at 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo at 6128 Curry Ford Rd unit 256 Orlando Fl 32822

Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-341-6300 or

David Chatburn at 407-716-3890



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: 436 south to Curry Ford east until DEL REY CONDOS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268510)