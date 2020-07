Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

2x2 condo 2 floor - 2/2 with porch has vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet in master. Very light and bright. Large kitchen with ceramic floors. , lots of cabinets, pantry, washer and dryer and screened porch. You will love it! Please contact Richard Realty for more information at 407-857-7077



(RLNE4622762)