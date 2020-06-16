All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

601 RIDGEWOOD STREET

601 Ridgewood Street · (407) 917-8206
Location

601 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This is your opportunity to live in one of Downtown Orlando's most unique and exciting townhomes - Samsara! Built in 1928, the building has been completely renovated and restored to maintain its historic charm! This corner unit boasts the only side entry split level staircase! The ground floor has a foyer, wine cellar and bedroom with an en-suite bath. Head upstairs to the second floor for the master suite and secondary bedrooms with wonderfully appointed bathrooms. On the third floor you'll find the living area with 25 ft volume ceilings, dining and chef’s kitchen with exotic granite countertops. A spiral staircase, leads to the fourth floor loft area which includes a wet bar and private rooftop terrace. A private elevator gives you easy access to all floors. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered - this unit is a must see for anyone looking for luxury with a modern feel. Don't miss the opportunity to view this unique home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
601 RIDGEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
601 RIDGEWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 RIDGEWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
