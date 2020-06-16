601 RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

This is your opportunity to live in one of Downtown Orlando's most unique and exciting townhomes - Samsara! Built in 1928, the building has been completely renovated and restored to maintain its historic charm! This corner unit boasts the only side entry split level staircase! The ground floor has a foyer, wine cellar and bedroom with an en-suite bath. Head upstairs to the second floor for the master suite and secondary bedrooms with wonderfully appointed bathrooms. On the third floor you'll find the living area with 25 ft volume ceilings, dining and chef’s kitchen with exotic granite countertops. A spiral staircase, leads to the fourth floor loft area which includes a wet bar and private rooftop terrace. A private elevator gives you easy access to all floors. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered - this unit is a must see for anyone looking for luxury with a modern feel. Don't miss the opportunity to view this unique home!