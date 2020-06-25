All apartments in Orlando
5986 Westgate Drive

5986 Westgate Drive
Location

5986 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful gated community in the Metrowest area. This 1 bedroom/1 bath with a wood burning fireplace is a must see. All appliances and washer/dryer (as is) included. Enjoy the screened patio with storage closet. A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volley ball court, and car wash. Close to Universal Studios, Valencia Community College, I-4, 408 and other attractions. Water included in rent . Sorry no pets.Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Rental Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.comRental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $990, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5986 Westgate Drive have any available units?
5986 Westgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5986 Westgate Drive have?
Some of 5986 Westgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5986 Westgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5986 Westgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5986 Westgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5986 Westgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5986 Westgate Drive offer parking?
No, 5986 Westgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5986 Westgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5986 Westgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5986 Westgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5986 Westgate Drive has a pool.
Does 5986 Westgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5986 Westgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5986 Westgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5986 Westgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
