5986 Westgate Drive

Beautiful gated community in the Metrowest area. This 1 bedroom/1 bath with a wood burning fireplace is a must see. All appliances and washer/dryer (as is) included. Enjoy the screened patio with storage closet. A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volley ball court, and car wash. Close to Universal Studios, Valencia Community College, I-4, 408 and other attractions. Water included in rent . Sorry no pets.Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Rental Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.comRental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $990, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

