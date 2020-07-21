All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 595 Edgerly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
595 Edgerly Place
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

595 Edgerly Place

595 Edgerly Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

595 Edgerly Pl, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Tri-Level 4/3.5/2 in Central Location! All Bedrooms Are Masters! - THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! Have you ever wanted to live in a tree house? This is as close as you will get! This 3 story corner townhome is in Like New condition, and it has beautiful, nature filled views. It includes 4 master bedrooms with 3.5 baths, One master bedroom is on the ground level, and 2 of the masters share a Jack & Jill bathroom. There is carpet and ceramic tile throughout, and the whole home features neutral colors. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with a glass top range, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and much more! It is located centrally, so you can do away with that time consuming commute! This home will not last long....CALL TODAY!!!

(RLNE5108386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Edgerly Place have any available units?
595 Edgerly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 Edgerly Place have?
Some of 595 Edgerly Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Edgerly Place currently offering any rent specials?
595 Edgerly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Edgerly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Edgerly Place is pet friendly.
Does 595 Edgerly Place offer parking?
No, 595 Edgerly Place does not offer parking.
Does 595 Edgerly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Edgerly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Edgerly Place have a pool?
Yes, 595 Edgerly Place has a pool.
Does 595 Edgerly Place have accessible units?
No, 595 Edgerly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Edgerly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 Edgerly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach