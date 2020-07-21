595 Edgerly Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Tri-Level 4/3.5/2 in Central Location! All Bedrooms Are Masters! - THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! Have you ever wanted to live in a tree house? This is as close as you will get! This 3 story corner townhome is in Like New condition, and it has beautiful, nature filled views. It includes 4 master bedrooms with 3.5 baths, One master bedroom is on the ground level, and 2 of the masters share a Jack & Jill bathroom. There is carpet and ceramic tile throughout, and the whole home features neutral colors. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with a glass top range, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and much more! It is located centrally, so you can do away with that time consuming commute! This home will not last long....CALL TODAY!!!



(RLNE5108386)