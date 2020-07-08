All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY

5857 Lake Champlain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5857 Lake Champlain Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bd / 2 ba Home in Champlain - Water View!! - This beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba 1759 sqft home has a stunning water view! Property features split floor-plan, large screened back porch, two car garage and office nook! Master bedroom features over-sized walk-in closet, master bath has two vanities, large garden tub, walk-in shower and separate water closet. With a n eat in kitchen and large open living-room with vaulted ceilings, this home won't last long!! Lawn-care not included, washer/dryer in as-is condition.

Sorry, No Pets!!
Application Fee: $50 / Adult (18+)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
No, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach