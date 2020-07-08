5857 LAKE CHAMPLAIN DR ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bd / 2 ba Home in Champlain - Water View!! - This beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba 1759 sqft home has a stunning water view! Property features split floor-plan, large screened back porch, two car garage and office nook! Master bedroom features over-sized walk-in closet, master bath has two vanities, large garden tub, walk-in shower and separate water closet. With a n eat in kitchen and large open living-room with vaulted ceilings, this home won't last long!! Lawn-care not included, washer/dryer in as-is condition.



Sorry, No Pets!!

Application Fee: $50 / Adult (18+)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712907)