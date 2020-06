Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Nice 4/2 - Quiet Neighborhood - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Daily Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1300 Square Ft 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large fenced yard! Recently remodeled with, New Kitchen, Fresh Paint and Bathroom Updates.

Tile Flooring throughout the home and New Central Heat and AC.

Inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups.

Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near Kirkman, close to Busline, Park and Playground. Ready to Move in.



EZRent407.com



(RLNE5588972)