5451 VINELAND ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to your new home, features great location Near to Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-Drive, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-4 and the Turnpike. The entire community has just had buildings repainted and new windows have been installed. Brand new light fixtures including recessed lighting. New faucets, new refrigerator, and new dryer. The condo also has new blinds and relatively new AC and hot water heater. This community is gated resort-style with 2 pools, a fitness center, tennis court, volleyball, playgrounds, grills at picnic areas throughout, and a clubhouse with kitchen access for entertaining and car washing centers. You will also have a designated parking spot for your unit as well. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/rJhFPk5wi-E