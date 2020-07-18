5451 VINELAND ROAD

Amenities
Welcome to your new home, features great location Near to Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-Drive, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-4 and the Turnpike. The entire community has just had buildings repainted and new windows have been installed. Brand new light fixtures including recessed lighting. New faucets, new refrigerator, and new dryer. The condo also has new blinds and relatively new AC and hot water heater. This community is gated resort-style with 2 pools, a fitness center, tennis court, volleyball, playgrounds, grills at picnic areas throughout, and a clubhouse with kitchen access for entertaining and car washing centers. You will also have a designated parking spot for your unit as well. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/rJhFPk5wi-E