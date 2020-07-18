All apartments in Orlando
5451 VINELAND ROAD
5451 VINELAND ROAD

5451 Vineland Road · (321) 948-7361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5451 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to your new home, features great location Near to Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-Drive, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-4 and the Turnpike. The entire community has just had buildings repainted and new windows have been installed. Brand new light fixtures including recessed lighting. New faucets, new refrigerator, and new dryer. The condo also has new blinds and relatively new AC and hot water heater. This community is gated resort-style with 2 pools, a fitness center, tennis court, volleyball, playgrounds, grills at picnic areas throughout, and a clubhouse with kitchen access for entertaining and car washing centers. You will also have a designated parking spot for your unit as well. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/rJhFPk5wi-E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have any available units?
5451 VINELAND ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have?
Some of 5451 VINELAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 VINELAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5451 VINELAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 VINELAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5451 VINELAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5451 VINELAND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5451 VINELAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5451 VINELAND ROAD has a pool.
Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5451 VINELAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 VINELAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5451 VINELAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
