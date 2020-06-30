All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

5408 E Michigan Street #4

5408 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful 1/1 Lake View Condo close to Downtown Orlando and Airport! - Beautiful second floor 1/1 Lake View Condo close to Downtown Orlando and Airport!
Walk down a winding path with well kept landscaping to your front door right on the picturesque pond lined with pink blooming crepe myrtle's. Enjoy some quiet moments before you step inside your home. With a coat closet at the entrance downstairs you can leave your shoes, jackets and extras neatly tucked away before making your way to the open living space upstairs that offers lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! The floors in the main areas are lined with upgraded wood planked vinyl flooring. The bedroom master size and include huge walk in closet. There is a larger laundry room area to store and set aside extra supplies. This community offers amenities for everyone! With the security of a gated community, a separate lush green dog walking area, billiards with a community library, tot lot, complimentary care care area, Mediterranean style pool and summer kitchen and tennis courts to enjoy!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4665252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have any available units?
5408 E Michigan Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have?
Some of 5408 E Michigan Street #4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 E Michigan Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5408 E Michigan Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 E Michigan Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 offer parking?
No, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have a pool?
Yes, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 has a pool.
Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 E Michigan Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 E Michigan Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

