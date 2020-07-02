5152 CONROY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Available for quick move 2/2 unit at Villa Medici. Freshly painted this first (1st) Floor Unit. Water and Sewer paid by HOA so you don't have to pay. This unit features kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with a washer/dryer, includes water and an assigned parking space. The Residences at Villa Medici community is gated and features several amenities including a clubhouse, community pool and tennis courts. It is conveniently located with easy access to the Theme Parks, Mall at Millenia, I-4, Downtown Orlando, International Drive, Valencia Community College and more.