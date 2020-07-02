All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 28 2020

5152 CONROY ROAD

5152 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Available for quick move 2/2 unit at Villa Medici. Freshly painted this first (1st) Floor Unit. Water and Sewer paid by HOA so you don't have to pay. This unit features kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with a washer/dryer, includes water and an assigned parking space. The Residences at Villa Medici community is gated and features several amenities including a clubhouse, community pool and tennis courts. It is conveniently located with easy access to the Theme Parks, Mall at Millenia, I-4, Downtown Orlando, International Drive, Valencia Community College and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 CONROY ROAD have any available units?
5152 CONROY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
