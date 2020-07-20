5119 Brenda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Price! Take A Look Inside ! This 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Home Has Lots Of Upgrades Including Huge Fenced In Backyard With A Large Pool And Deck. Some Of The Interior Upgrades Include 42 Inch- Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Flooring In The Dining Room And Living Room, Tile In The Wet Areas. Double Sinks In The Master Bath With Granite Counter Tops, Fireplace In The Family Room And New Ac . If Yougçöre Looking For A Home To Entertain In This Is It. Spacious Floor Plan Giving You 2 Separate Living Areas Formal Living And Family Room And A Separate Breakfast Nook And Dining Room For The More Formal Dinners. If You Like Entertaining Outside Yougçöre In Luck, Walk Thru The Sliding Doors Leading To Your Screened In Patio Along With Your Beautiful Pool. Dongçöt Miss Out Come Take A Look At This Home In Dover Estates! Low Hoa $35.00 A Year!



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY ORLANDO



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.