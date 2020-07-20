All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5119 Brenda Drive

5119 Brenda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5119 Brenda Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Price! Take A Look Inside ! This 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Home Has Lots Of Upgrades Including Huge Fenced In Backyard With A Large Pool And Deck. Some Of The Interior Upgrades Include 42 Inch- Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Flooring In The Dining Room And Living Room, Tile In The Wet Areas. Double Sinks In The Master Bath With Granite Counter Tops, Fireplace In The Family Room And New Ac . If Yougçöre Looking For A Home To Entertain In This Is It. Spacious Floor Plan Giving You 2 Separate Living Areas Formal Living And Family Room And A Separate Breakfast Nook And Dining Room For The More Formal Dinners. If You Like Entertaining Outside Yougçöre In Luck, Walk Thru The Sliding Doors Leading To Your Screened In Patio Along With Your Beautiful Pool. Dongçöt Miss Out Come Take A Look At This Home In Dover Estates! Low Hoa $35.00 A Year!

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY ORLANDO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Brenda Drive have any available units?
5119 Brenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 Brenda Drive have?
Some of 5119 Brenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Brenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Brenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Brenda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 Brenda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5119 Brenda Drive offer parking?
No, 5119 Brenda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5119 Brenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Brenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Brenda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5119 Brenda Drive has a pool.
Does 5119 Brenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 5119 Brenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Brenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5119 Brenda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
