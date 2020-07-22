All apartments in Orlando
5041 City St. #1733
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5041 City St. #1733

5041 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5041 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Well maintained one bedroom condo at Park Central! - Welcome to Charles Towne at Park Central! This well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is minutes from the Mall at Millenia, major highways and theme parks. This unit is on the 3rd floor and features fresh paint and new carpet, a screened in patio with storage closet and washer/dryer hook-up. Enjoy this gated community's endless amenities such as a community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, boardwalk and 24 hour guard service. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call our Office at 407-704-7904 for your showing. Available the first week of November 2019..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2455460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 City St. #1733 have any available units?
5041 City St. #1733 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 City St. #1733 have?
Some of 5041 City St. #1733's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 City St. #1733 currently offering any rent specials?
5041 City St. #1733 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 City St. #1733 pet-friendly?
No, 5041 City St. #1733 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5041 City St. #1733 offer parking?
No, 5041 City St. #1733 does not offer parking.
Does 5041 City St. #1733 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 City St. #1733 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 City St. #1733 have a pool?
Yes, 5041 City St. #1733 has a pool.
Does 5041 City St. #1733 have accessible units?
No, 5041 City St. #1733 does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 City St. #1733 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 City St. #1733 does not have units with dishwashers.
