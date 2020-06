Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this extra large 2 story condo minutes from Millenia Mall. This property has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. This property also comes with a washer and dryer, dual sinks in master bathroom and 1 car garage. This property will not last long!