4857 WALDEN CIRCLE

Amenities
RENOVATED, spacious 2-story, 2 Bed/2.5 Bath condo, with attached 1-car garage for rent. The community is situated amid lush, mature, and well-maintained landscaping, providing the unit a serene pond view. Ceiling fans and ceramic tile throughout the interior and beautiful wood flooring in both oversized bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a vanity and a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included and rent includes water, sewer, pest control, and ground maintenance. Amenities include a community pool with spa to relax and enjoy the weather. Located in desirable MetroWest area with close proximity to major shopping malls, dining, downtown, Universal Studios, City Walk, I-Drive, Disney World, and minutes from I-4 and the Turnpike.