4857 WALDEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

RENOVATED, spacious 2-story, 2 Bed/2.5 Bath condo, with attached 1-car garage for rent. The community is situated amid lush, mature, and well-maintained landscaping, providing the unit a serene pond view. Ceiling fans and ceramic tile throughout the interior and beautiful wood flooring in both oversized bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a vanity and a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included and rent includes water, sewer, pest control, and ground maintenance. Amenities include a community pool with spa to relax and enjoy the weather. Located in desirable MetroWest area with close proximity to major shopping malls, dining, downtown, Universal Studios, City Walk, I-Drive, Disney World, and minutes from I-4 and the Turnpike.