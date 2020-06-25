All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

4857 WALDEN CIRCLE

4857 Walden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENOVATED, spacious 2-story, 2 Bed/2.5 Bath condo, with attached 1-car garage for rent. The community is situated amid lush, mature, and well-maintained landscaping, providing the unit a serene pond view. Ceiling fans and ceramic tile throughout the interior and beautiful wood flooring in both oversized bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a vanity and a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included and rent includes water, sewer, pest control, and ground maintenance. Amenities include a community pool with spa to relax and enjoy the weather. Located in desirable MetroWest area with close proximity to major shopping malls, dining, downtown, Universal Studios, City Walk, I-Drive, Disney World, and minutes from I-4 and the Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have any available units?
4857 WALDEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4857 WALDEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 WALDEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
