4806 S SEMORAN BLVD, #206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool racquetball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool racquetball court tennis court

Listing Agent: Acela Rosado 407-947-9533 rosado2000@gmail.com - Cute and cozy second floor two bedroom and two bath condominium featuring block construction, corner unit, conservation area, open floor plan, living room with fireplace and open to dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room on private patio, carpet and tile flooring. Close to local transportation, shopping and dining! The Community features a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Racquetball courts and ideally located minutes from The Orlando International Airport and 15-20 minutes to Walt Disney World, Downtown Orlando and UCF.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5470768)