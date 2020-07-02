All apartments in Orlando
4652 PLEASANT VALLEY COURT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4652 PLEASANT VALLEY COURT

4652 Pleasant Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Pleasant Valley Court, Orlando, FL 32811
New Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
MALIBU GROVES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Super cute 3BR/1BA, new flooring throughout, new kitchen, counter tops, stainless appliances, family room, remodeled bath,and an open patio. Large corner lot. One car carport.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9613.

For additional information, please visit or website, hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9613 or email mc1-00503@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5663644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

