4544 Point Look Out Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3daef6e065 ---- O/LB - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House! Open Floor Concept, Living Area, Dining Area, Eat In Kitchen, Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups, Large Screened in Patio and Yard to entertain your guests! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant is required to pay a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet is due at the time of move-in. ***We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!