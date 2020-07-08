All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:10 PM

4544 Point Look Out Rd

4544 Point Look out Road · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Point Look out Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3daef6e065 ---- O/LB - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House! Open Floor Concept, Living Area, Dining Area, Eat In Kitchen, Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups, Large Screened in Patio and Yard to entertain your guests! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant is required to pay a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet is due at the time of move-in. ***We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have any available units?
4544 Point Look Out Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have?
Some of 4544 Point Look Out Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Point Look Out Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Point Look Out Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Point Look Out Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Point Look Out Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd offer parking?
No, 4544 Point Look Out Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Point Look Out Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have a pool?
No, 4544 Point Look Out Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have accessible units?
No, 4544 Point Look Out Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Point Look Out Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Point Look Out Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
