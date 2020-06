Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

A must see home . Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom apartment in a gated /resort style community . Tiles all throughout, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and is freshly painted. All appliances including washer and dryer convey with the home me. Community features club house, 2 swimming pools, fitness center and etc. Hurry before is gone. Available for immediate possession. Call to schedule your appointment today.