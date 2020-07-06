All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4524 Commander Drive #1616.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4524 Commander Drive #1616
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

4524 Commander Drive #1616

4524 Commander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4524 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Two Bedroom, close to the Airport! - Awesome Opportunity to be in this gated community of Venetian Place! This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an additional sitting area that can be used as an office/den! Kitchen offers a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area for easier entertainment of family and friends.Other great features of this community is a clubhouse with fitness center, racquetball court, tennis court, swimming pool and hot tub, beach volleyball, BBQ/Picnic area and a car detail center.The location offers lots of restaurants, shopping, banks, grocery stores and more. The Orlando International Airport is not too away...wow, very convenient to all major roadways so you can get anywhere easily. Unfortunately, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3763469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have any available units?
4524 Commander Drive #1616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have?
Some of 4524 Commander Drive #1616's amenities include gym, pool, and racquetball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Commander Drive #1616 currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Commander Drive #1616 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Commander Drive #1616 pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 offer parking?
No, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have a pool?
Yes, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 has a pool.
Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have accessible units?
No, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Commander Drive #1616 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Commander Drive #1616 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach