4524 Commander Drive #1616

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Great Two Bedroom, close to the Airport! - Awesome Opportunity to be in this gated community of Venetian Place! This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an additional sitting area that can be used as an office/den! Kitchen offers a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area for easier entertainment of family and friends.Other great features of this community is a clubhouse with fitness center, racquetball court, tennis court, swimming pool and hot tub, beach volleyball, BBQ/Picnic area and a car detail center.The location offers lots of restaurants, shopping, banks, grocery stores and more. The Orlando International Airport is not too away...wow, very convenient to all major roadways so you can get anywhere easily. Unfortunately, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3763469)