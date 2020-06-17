Amenities
440 Highland Ave. Available 02/15/19 HISTORICAL BUNGALOW IN EOLA HEIGHTS FOR RENT. - Charming 2bedroom/ 2 bath w/ den bungalow in historic Eola Heights neighborhood downtown Orlando. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, large front porch, small deck on back. Open living, dining and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace.
Large master bath. Washer/dryer . Garage apartment rented separately. 1 car carport, parking in drive and on street. Available February 15. Small pet allowed with non refundable pet fee. 24 hour notice needed. Lawn care is included in the rent. 8 MONTH LEASE ONLY
(RLNE2259410)