Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 Highland Ave.

440 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

440 Highland Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
440 Highland Ave. Available 02/15/19 HISTORICAL BUNGALOW IN EOLA HEIGHTS FOR RENT. - Charming 2bedroom/ 2 bath w/ den bungalow in historic Eola Heights neighborhood downtown Orlando. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, large front porch, small deck on back. Open living, dining and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace.
Large master bath. Washer/dryer . Garage apartment rented separately. 1 car carport, parking in drive and on street. Available February 15. Small pet allowed with non refundable pet fee. 24 hour notice needed. Lawn care is included in the rent. 8 MONTH LEASE ONLY

(RLNE2259410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Highland Ave. have any available units?
440 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 440 Highland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
440 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Highland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 440 Highland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 440 Highland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 440 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Highland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 440 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 440 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 440 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
