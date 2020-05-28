4308 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car wash area courtyard gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated upstairs unit overlooking the lovely courtyard and next door to the pool and hot tub. Step inside to a completely updated interior w/new flooring, paint, and gorgeous quartz counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Open and spacious interior offers a living/dining combo, separate kitchen w/eating space and all appliances, and laundry room w/extra storage. Large, split-planned bedrooms have huge walk-in closets w/owner's suite featuring a powder room. Screened patio features a storage closet. Super well-maintained community offers swimming pools, hot tub, tennis court, basketball court, fishing pier and canoe/kayak access on the lake, car wash station, and doggy park. This location is just minutes from downtown Orlando, all major roads, and tons of everyday amenities. Plus, you're just steps from Lake Underhill Park which offers an exercise trail w/multiple fitness stations and links to 5 other local parks. Here's the best part - rent includes sewer, water, basic cable, garbage and electricity!