4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Remodeled and peaceful 1400 FT condo, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms, at ground level with direct access to court yard grass areas. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet and bathroom, second bedroom with walk-in closet . Wood-like tile flooring throughout the common areas and laminate floors in bedrooms. Granite breakfast peninsula and countertops in kitchen. Spacious dining/living room area. Private balcony overlooking the the well kept grounds. Rent includes water (hot and cold), sewer, basic cable, A/C chiller with monthly provision of filter, washer and dryer, garbage handling, pool, tennis court, and active neighborhood watch. Located within the downtown Orlando area, across Lake Underhill walking and biking trail, with convenient access to 408E/W. Pet friendly.