4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

4306 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled and peaceful 1400 FT condo, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms, at ground level with direct access to court yard grass areas. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet and bathroom, second bedroom with walk-in closet . Wood-like tile flooring throughout the common areas and laminate floors in bedrooms. Granite breakfast peninsula and countertops in kitchen. Spacious dining/living room area. Private balcony overlooking the the well kept grounds. Rent includes water (hot and cold), sewer, basic cable, A/C chiller with monthly provision of filter, washer and dryer, garbage handling, pool, tennis court, and active neighborhood watch. Located within the downtown Orlando area, across Lake Underhill walking and biking trail, with convenient access to 408E/W. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have any available units?
4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
