Last updated August 23 2019

4230 Tom Skinner Way

4230 Tom Skinner Way · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Tom Skinner Way, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4230 Tom Skinner Way Available 09/15/19 Single family home, Orlando - Large 4 bedrooms, bonus room and 2 bath home with great location with nearby access to the 408- Hwy 535 and I-4 and minutes to the Millenia Mall, Universal, and the Turnpike. Freshly painted and terrazo flooring in all rooms except family room. Separate living room, dining room and huge family room with brand new carpet. The kitchen includes all the appliances, and has plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking utensil storage. Comfortable bedrooms and baths and large back yard.
*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE

Available on September 15, 2019

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
321-333-4031
leads+4068@tenantturnermail.com
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$250 Pet Fee no aggressive breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

(RLNE5068102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have any available units?
4230 Tom Skinner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4230 Tom Skinner Way currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Tom Skinner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Tom Skinner Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 Tom Skinner Way is pet friendly.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way offer parking?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not offer parking.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have a pool?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have accessible units?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Tom Skinner Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Tom Skinner Way does not have units with air conditioning.
