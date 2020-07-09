4177 N ORANGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool

Here is your chance to rent a little piece of paradise with resort style amenities. The Luxury Fairview Grande Condo is nestled around Lake Fairview just minutes to College Park, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. This 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor unit offers stunning views, open floor plan, split-bedroom, and high ceilings. Every window has a water view! Community features include gated community entrance, elevators, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, fishing pier, boat ramp, and boat dock.