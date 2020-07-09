All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

4177 N ORANGE

4177 North Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4177 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
Here is your chance to rent a little piece of paradise with resort style amenities. The Luxury Fairview Grande Condo is nestled around Lake Fairview just minutes to College Park, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. This 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor unit offers stunning views, open floor plan, split-bedroom, and high ceilings. Every window has a water view! Community features include gated community entrance, elevators, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, fishing pier, boat ramp, and boat dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N ORANGE have any available units?
4177 N ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N ORANGE have?
Some of 4177 N ORANGE's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N ORANGE offer parking?
No, 4177 N ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 4177 N ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 N ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N ORANGE have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE has a pool.
Does 4177 N ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 4177 N ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE has units with dishwashers.

