4111 S Semoran Blvd

This condo is very spacious at just under 850 sq. ft. It is located on the second floor and comes with all kitchen appliances including microwave. The condo is all tile floors, and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Avalon is a gated community with many great amenities including community pool with lazy river, clubhouse, etc. Great location minutes from 408 and 417. Close to the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining, and only 15 minutes from downtown Orlando.



*water, sewer and trash included In rent!



Additional Hoa App fee required $50.00 per adult. Money order only. 2-3 days approval process.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.