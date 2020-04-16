All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:24 PM

4111 S Semoran Blvd

4111 S Semoran Boulevard
Location

4111 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

This condo is very spacious at just under 850 sq. ft. It is located on the second floor and comes with all kitchen appliances including microwave. The condo is all tile floors, and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Avalon is a gated community with many great amenities including community pool with lazy river, clubhouse, etc. Great location minutes from 408 and 417. Close to the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining, and only 15 minutes from downtown Orlando.

*water, sewer and trash included In rent!

Additional Hoa App fee required $50.00 per adult. Money order only. 2-3 days approval process.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have any available units?
4111 S Semoran Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have?
Some of 4111 S Semoran Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 S Semoran Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4111 S Semoran Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 S Semoran Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 S Semoran Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd offer parking?
No, 4111 S Semoran Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 S Semoran Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4111 S Semoran Blvd has a pool.
Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4111 S Semoran Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 S Semoran Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 S Semoran Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
