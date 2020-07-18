4047 Atrium Drive

Amenities
This 2nd floor condo is freshly painted throughout and offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with new granite countertops - Come live and enjoy country club living at it's very Best! Ventura Golf Community is the Resort-Style Living that is short drive to downtown Orlando and OIA. This 2nd floor condo is freshly painted throughout and offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with new granite countertops. This is a community (Southpointe) within Ventura Country Club HOA featuring 24/7 maned security gate, Clubhouse with many event/activities throughout the year, restaurant, bar, Olympic size pool, 18 hole golf course, tennis, basketball, play ground, pickleball, walk fitness center and access to a lake. Conveniently is located close to shopping, restaurants and downtown Orlando. Included in rent is Sewer, Trash, lawn care, pool maintenance and water. Set up a showing today and expect to be impressed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5895403)