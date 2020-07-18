All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4047 Atrium Drive

4047 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4047 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This 2nd floor condo is freshly painted throughout and offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with new granite countertops - Come live and enjoy country club living at it's very Best! Ventura Golf Community is the Resort-Style Living that is short drive to downtown Orlando and OIA. This 2nd floor condo is freshly painted throughout and offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with new granite countertops. This is a community (Southpointe) within Ventura Country Club HOA featuring 24/7 maned security gate, Clubhouse with many event/activities throughout the year, restaurant, bar, Olympic size pool, 18 hole golf course, tennis, basketball, play ground, pickleball, walk fitness center and access to a lake. Conveniently is located close to shopping, restaurants and downtown Orlando. Included in rent is Sewer, Trash, lawn care, pool maintenance and water. Set up a showing today and expect to be impressed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Atrium Drive have any available units?
4047 Atrium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4047 Atrium Drive have?
Some of 4047 Atrium Drive's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Atrium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Atrium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Atrium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4047 Atrium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4047 Atrium Drive offer parking?
No, 4047 Atrium Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4047 Atrium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 Atrium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Atrium Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4047 Atrium Drive has a pool.
Does 4047 Atrium Drive have accessible units?
No, 4047 Atrium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Atrium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 Atrium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
