400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access lobby sauna

This is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom for rent in a beautiful building in an incredible location. This condo is just west of Mills on Colonial in Park Lake Towers.

The focal point of this 5th floor condo features a wraparound balcony with city and lake views.

New flooring, bathroom cabinets and fixtures, ceiling fans, doors, closet organizers, washer/dryer combination in the 2nd bedroom are among some of the many updates. The AC even has a UV Light and ozone circulation system.

You will enjoy a spectacular kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. This roomy kitchen has all newer Maytag appliances. There is plenty of pantry space too.

As you walk towards the balcony (with the awesome city and lake views) you have a nice dining area that opens into the living room. Plenty of space for all your dining and living room needs.

The large master bedroom has plenty of closet space and an ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is a great size and again has plenty of closet space. (As well as the washer/dryer unit.) You can use the twin bed set up if you want it.

The building itself is fantastic. You have a very nice pool, plenty of parking, and a nice gym. Additionally, there is a well-appointed common area room for parties and special occasions.

And you are welcomed home by a beautiful lobby and first floor area ? that even has a grand piano.

The condo includes 1 assigned parking space in a covered and secured parking garage. Living at Park Lake Towers you will enjoy 24-hour security, fitness center, Olympic sized community pool, sauna, and steam room.

Your rent includes cable, high speed internet, water, sewer and trash removal.

Conveniently located a short distance to Downtown Orlando where you will find ample restaurants, shopping, Orlando City Soccer Stadium, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, access to I-4 and much more.

Please CHECK YOUR EMAILS and TEXTS when you contact us. They will tell you how to schedule a time to see the home with our convenient automated scheduling system.

(PLEASE NOTE: ** Minimum Credit Score of 625 ** required PER ADULT. Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $75.00 + $5.00 PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. ** There is also an Application Fee for the Building of $40 per Adult. ** All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)