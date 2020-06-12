400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507

All apartments in Orlando
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
This is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom for rent in a beautiful building in an incredible location. This condo is just west of Mills on Colonial in Park Lake Towers.
The focal point of this 5th floor condo features a wraparound balcony with city and lake views.
New flooring, bathroom cabinets and fixtures, ceiling fans, doors, closet organizers, washer/dryer combination in the 2nd bedroom are among some of the many updates. The AC even has a UV Light and ozone circulation system.
You will enjoy a spectacular kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. This roomy kitchen has all newer Maytag appliances. There is plenty of pantry space too.
As you walk towards the balcony (with the awesome city and lake views) you have a nice dining area that opens into the living room. Plenty of space for all your dining and living room needs.
The large master bedroom has plenty of closet space and an ensuite bathroom.
The second bedroom is a great size and again has plenty of closet space. (As well as the washer/dryer unit.) You can use the twin bed set up if you want it.
The building itself is fantastic. You have a very nice pool, plenty of parking, and a nice gym. Additionally, there is a well-appointed common area room for parties and special occasions.
And you are welcomed home by a beautiful lobby and first floor area ? that even has a grand piano.
The condo includes 1 assigned parking space in a covered and secured parking garage. Living at Park Lake Towers you will enjoy 24-hour security, fitness center, Olympic sized community pool, sauna, and steam room.
Your rent includes cable, high speed internet, water, sewer and trash removal.
Conveniently located a short distance to Downtown Orlando where you will find ample restaurants, shopping, Orlando City Soccer Stadium, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, access to I-4 and much more.
Please CHECK YOUR EMAILS and TEXTS when you contact us. They will tell you how to schedule a time to see the home with our convenient automated scheduling system.
(PLEASE NOTE: ** Minimum Credit Score of 625 ** required PER ADULT. Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $75.00 + $5.00 PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. ** There is also an Application Fee for the Building of $40 per Adult. ** All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have any available units?
400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have?
Some of 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 pet-friendly?
No, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 offer parking?
Yes, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 does offer parking.
Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have a pool?
Yes, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 has a pool.
Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507 has units with dishwashers.
