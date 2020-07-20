3986 Versailles Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lovely ground floor unit available. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New carpet throughout, as well as tile and hard wood. There is a private covered and screened patio, as well as a washer dryer hook up for your convenience. The community offers a pool, fitness center, tennis court, and more.

Pets will be considered.

This will not last long. Contact us for showing information.

