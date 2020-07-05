All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3946 Versailles Dr #B

3946 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3946 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
hot tub
tennis court
- Come see this large and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The 3rd story condominium features a dining area big enough for 6, a master suite with walk-in closet, and French doors in each bedroom to a bonus balcony. The property has new paint, new flooring, new carpet, and new appliances. The wonderful unit is situated in tranquil Cypress Pointe Condominium Community. The gated community features tennis courts, pool, hot tub, dog park, pest service, and security all conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, downtown, and Altamonte Springs. Hurry, this magnificent property won't be available for long!!!

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5700416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have any available units?
3946 Versailles Dr #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have?
Some of 3946 Versailles Dr #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Versailles Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Versailles Dr #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Versailles Dr #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 Versailles Dr #B is pet friendly.
Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B offer parking?
No, 3946 Versailles Dr #B does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 Versailles Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have a pool?
Yes, 3946 Versailles Dr #B has a pool.
Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 3946 Versailles Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Versailles Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3946 Versailles Dr #B does not have units with dishwashers.

