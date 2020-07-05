3946 Versailles Dr #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool hot tub tennis court

- Come see this large and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The 3rd story condominium features a dining area big enough for 6, a master suite with walk-in closet, and French doors in each bedroom to a bonus balcony. The property has new paint, new flooring, new carpet, and new appliances. The wonderful unit is situated in tranquil Cypress Pointe Condominium Community. The gated community features tennis courts, pool, hot tub, dog park, pest service, and security all conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, downtown, and Altamonte Springs. Hurry, this magnificent property won't be available for long!!!



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5700416)