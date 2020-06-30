All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05

3725 South Lake Orlando Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3725 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

pool
car wash area
internet access
Just reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready for Move in! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community ready now!

This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person
HOA Tenant approval process - no cost
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved
$300.00 Pet Fee Non refundable if applicable

Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing
Email: george@rentprosper.com

Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

(RLNE5306874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have any available units?
3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 currently offering any rent specials?
3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 pet-friendly?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 offer parking?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not offer parking.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have a pool?
Yes, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 has a pool.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have accessible units?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not have units with air conditioning.

