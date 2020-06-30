3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05

Amenities
Just reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready for Move in! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community ready now!
This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.
Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!
Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person
HOA Tenant approval process - no cost
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved
$300.00 Pet Fee Non refundable if applicable
Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing
Email: george@rentprosper.com
Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).
(RLNE5306874)