3725 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05

Just reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready for Move in! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community ready now!



This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person

HOA Tenant approval process - no cost

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

$300.00 Pet Fee Non refundable if applicable



Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing

Email: george@rentprosper.com



Community offers free services with Spectrum:

Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)

Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).



