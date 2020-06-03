All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3621 CONROY Rd. #711

3621 Conroy Rd Unit 711 · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Conroy Rd Unit 711, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
- This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo. This property has it all! Location, Location, Location! It is just minutes to major highways, downtown, employment and educational centers, recreation areas, theme parks, sports arenas, cultural events, restaurants and shopping. Mosaic features a Grand-Style Clubhouse which includes a business center, pool table, theater room and many lavish sitting areas. The tropical pool area is the best with a gas grill and lush trellis. Adjacent to the pool is a huge screened-in patio area with TVs and a delightful summer kitchen. Also featured are a state-of-the-art fully equipped fitness center, a child's play area, sand beach volleyball court, tennis court and valet trash service. For privacy, the 27-building community is totally enclosed by a gate and a guard is posted from 6 PM to 6 AM. This condo also has a 9-foot ceiling, crown moldings and all appliances including washers, dryers and alarm systems.

(RLNE3795283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have any available units?
3621 CONROY Rd. #711 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have?
Some of 3621 CONROY Rd. #711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 currently offering any rent specials?
3621 CONROY Rd. #711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 is pet friendly.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 offer parking?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not offer parking.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have a pool?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 has a pool.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have accessible units?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not have units with dishwashers.
