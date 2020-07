Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

AVAILABLE FOR FEB 20th---Great Location, across to the Millennia Mall, just 6 miles to Downtown Orlando and near the main avenues and highways of Orlando. Mosaic offers a luxury condominium lifestyle, with a resort style pool, recreational areas, clubhouse for residents reunions. First floor unit with an open balcony area and private extra storage.