3428 SOHO STREET

Great 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath corner unit on the 3rd floor ( top floor ) with one car garage attached on the ground floor in a 24 hrs security guard gated community with a 4,000 sqf. fitness center, 2 swimming pools with hot tubs, indoor basketball court, fishing pier and boat ramp, etc.. The unit has marble floor in the living and dining area, one bedroom has wood floor and another one withe carpet. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, lighting, marble counter tops in the kitchen and 2 bath rooms, new air-conditioning system. Great school location. It is conveniently located from downtown Orlando, attractions and major roads, I4, 408, Turnpike, International airport, etc., 10 Min from Mall at Millennia and International Drive.