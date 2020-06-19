All apartments in Orlando
Location

3428 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
Great 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath corner unit on the 3rd floor ( top floor ) with one car garage attached on the ground floor in a 24 hrs security guard gated community with a 4,000 sqf. fitness center, 2 swimming pools with hot tubs, indoor basketball court, fishing pier and boat ramp, etc.. The unit has marble floor in the living and dining area, one bedroom has wood floor and another one withe carpet. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, lighting, marble counter tops in the kitchen and 2 bath rooms, new air-conditioning system. Great school location. It is conveniently located from downtown Orlando, attractions and major roads, I4, 408, Turnpike, International airport, etc., 10 Min from Mall at Millennia and International Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 202 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 SOHO STREET have any available units?
3428 SOHO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 SOHO STREET have?
Some of 3428 SOHO STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 SOHO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3428 SOHO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 SOHO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3428 SOHO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3428 SOHO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3428 SOHO STREET offers parking.
Does 3428 SOHO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 SOHO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 SOHO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3428 SOHO STREET has a pool.
Does 3428 SOHO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3428 SOHO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 SOHO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 SOHO STREET has units with dishwashers.
