3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

Amenities

This spacious gated community has a community pool and the rent includes water/garbage and grounds maintenance. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Newly renovated one story 2-2 condo in master planned community of The Hamptons at Metrowest . New refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and new beautiful tile throughout the apartment.. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Large living room with a front sitting area. This community has tranquil surroundings and all of the conveniences of a living 24 hour manned gate, indoor basketball court, 4000 sq.ft. fitness center, 2 pools, 2 spas, barbecue areas, a town center with park and retail shops, luxury clubhouse with theater and business center. Only minutes from entertainment, shopping at Mall of Millenia, International Drive and all of Orlando's famous theme parks. HOA approval required.