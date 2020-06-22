All apartments in Orlando
3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

3368 Parkchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This spacious gated community has a community pool and the rent includes water/garbage and grounds maintenance. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Newly renovated one story 2-2 condo in master planned community of The Hamptons at Metrowest . New refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and new beautiful tile throughout the apartment.. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Large living room with a front sitting area. This community has tranquil surroundings and all of the conveniences of a living 24 hour manned gate, indoor basketball court, 4000 sq.ft. fitness center, 2 pools, 2 spas, barbecue areas, a town center with park and retail shops, luxury clubhouse with theater and business center. Only minutes from entertainment, shopping at Mall of Millenia, International Drive and all of Orlando's famous theme parks. HOA approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3368 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
