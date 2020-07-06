3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

2 bd / 2 ba Condo at The Hamptons at Metrowest! - This great 2 bd / 2 ba 1256 sq. ft. condo at The Hamptons at Metrowest is a spacious top floor unit that is clean and ready for immediate move-in. Newer energy efficient A/C and windows. Living room features cathedral ceilings, office area and built in surround sound speakers. Large bedrooms both have walk in closet and master has over sized garden tub. Rent includes water and full size washer/dryer. Gated and guarded Metrowest community amenities include indoor basketball court, two resort style pools, extensive fitness center and boat ramp on Turkey Lake.



(RLNE4197774)