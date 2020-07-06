All apartments in Orlando
3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY

3364 Westchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3364 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
2 bd / 2 ba Condo at The Hamptons at Metrowest! - This great 2 bd / 2 ba 1256 sq. ft. condo at The Hamptons at Metrowest is a spacious top floor unit that is clean and ready for immediate move-in. Newer energy efficient A/C and windows. Living room features cathedral ceilings, office area and built in surround sound speakers. Large bedrooms both have walk in closet and master has over sized garden tub. Rent includes water and full size washer/dryer. Gated and guarded Metrowest community amenities include indoor basketball court, two resort style pools, extensive fitness center and boat ramp on Turkey Lake.

(RLNE4197774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3364 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BLVD #204 ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.

