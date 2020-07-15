All apartments in Orlando
Location

3362 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
Beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath condominium in The Hampton's at Metro West. This condo features a spacious living room/dining room combo with an open kitchen. Beautiful Hardwood flooring. You'll find plenty of space in the bedroom with convenient walk in closets for personal storage and inside utility room and includes all appliances! This 24 hour manned gated community offers 2 pools, spas, jogging trails, boat ramps Fitness center, basketball, gym, lake, & picnic beach. Rent today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have any available units?
3362 Greenwich Village #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have?
Some of 3362 Greenwich Village #103's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Greenwich Village #103 currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Greenwich Village #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Greenwich Village #103 pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 offer parking?
No, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 does not offer parking.
Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have a pool?
Yes, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 has a pool.
Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have accessible units?
No, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Greenwich Village #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 Greenwich Village #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
