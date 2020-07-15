3362 Greenwich Village #103

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool basketball court

Beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath condominium in The Hampton's at Metro West. This condo features a spacious living room/dining room combo with an open kitchen. Beautiful Hardwood flooring. You'll find plenty of space in the bedroom with convenient walk in closets for personal storage and inside utility room and includes all appliances! This 24 hour manned gated community offers 2 pools, spas, jogging trails, boat ramps Fitness center, basketball, gym, lake, & picnic beach. Rent today!

