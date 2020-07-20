3337 SOHO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

The entrance to this unit and garage is on the first floor, and the main living area is on the second floor. This unit is very well maintained, and the carpet is freshly cleaned. Partial furniture is included in the unit: queen mattress set, book shelf, writing desk, and TV table. Water, sewer, and garbage collection are included in the rent. There are two pools, basketball court, fitness center, boat ramp, BBQ place, and fishing pier available for residents. List agent is owner and has a valid FL real estate license.