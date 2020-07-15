All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:15 AM

3240 Bridgehampton Ln

3240 Bridgehampton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Bridgehampton Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
WILLING TO DO A 7-8 MONTH LEASE FOR $1950.00. This beautiful pool home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the lovely Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom that leads out to the pool area. The kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining and easily flow out to the beautiful screened-in patio with a pool and sitting area. Outdoor living is at its finest with a fully fenced yard with shaded trees and landscaping. The location is excellent, close to the new hourglass district, downtown, as well as the airport and major highways.

** Pool care included in rent! **

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have any available units?
3240 Bridgehampton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3240 Bridgehampton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Bridgehampton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Bridgehampton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln offer parking?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln has a pool.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have accessible units?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Bridgehampton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Bridgehampton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
