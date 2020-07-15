3240 Bridgehampton Ln

Amenities

WILLING TO DO A 7-8 MONTH LEASE FOR $1950.00. This beautiful pool home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the lovely Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom that leads out to the pool area. The kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining and easily flow out to the beautiful screened-in patio with a pool and sitting area. Outdoor living is at its finest with a fully fenced yard with shaded trees and landscaping. The location is excellent, close to the new hourglass district, downtown, as well as the airport and major highways.



** Pool care included in rent! **



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.