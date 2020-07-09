320 Lakeview St APT 215

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

1/1 bedroom condo in the heart of Downtown. Fabulous lakefront location with community dock. The unit is located on the second floor with stairs or elevator access. Beautiful wood floors and brand new updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bedroom with walk in closet and newly updated bathroom. This condo is move in ready and close to major highways and public transportation. Rent $1,250 **Water and Power included** Deposit $1,250 Call Jon to view. Exclusively managed by All County Sterling Property Management www.allcountysterling.com



Additional Fees Apply:

Application fee $65

No Pets

Administration Fee $195

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.