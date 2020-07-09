All apartments in Orlando
320 Lakeview St APT 215
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

320 Lakeview St APT 215

320 Lakeview St Apt 302 · No Longer Available
Location

320 Lakeview St Apt 302, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23791f10fc ----
1/1 bedroom condo in the heart of Downtown. Fabulous lakefront location with community dock. The unit is located on the second floor with stairs or elevator access. Beautiful wood floors and brand new updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bedroom with walk in closet and newly updated bathroom. This condo is move in ready and close to major highways and public transportation. Rent $1,250 **Water and Power included** Deposit $1,250 Call Jon to view. Exclusively managed by All County Sterling Property Management www.allcountysterling.com

Additional Fees Apply:
Application fee $65
No Pets
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have any available units?
320 Lakeview St APT 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have?
Some of 320 Lakeview St APT 215's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Lakeview St APT 215 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Lakeview St APT 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Lakeview St APT 215 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 offer parking?
No, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 does not offer parking.
Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have a pool?
Yes, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 has a pool.
Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have accessible units?
No, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Lakeview St APT 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Lakeview St APT 215 does not have units with dishwashers.

