Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Mc Jordan Avenue

315 Mc Jordan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

315 Mc Jordan Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/762547?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #762547) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING WITH AN AGENT, COPY & PASTE this link*** www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add'l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1550/mo
315 McJordan Avenue
Orlando, Florida 32801
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Hampton Manor / Downtown Orlando
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1443
Year Built: 1954

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!
*NEW UPGRADED KITCHEN
*GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BOTH BATHROOMS
*NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Freshly Painted
*1 Car Carport
*Fenced in yard
*Master Bath Tub/Shower
*Blinds INCLUDED
*JUST 3 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Lake Eola
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*A refrigerator can be rented for a small additional monthly amount
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Owned by real estate broker
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head east on W South St toward FL-527 S, Turn right onto FL-527 S, Turn left onto E Anderson St, Turn left onto S Bumby Ave, Turn left at the 1st cross street onto FL-15 N/E South St, Turn right onto McJordan Ave.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING WITH AN AGENT, COPY & PASTE this link*** www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/762547?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #762547) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $79, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

