3075 GRACELAND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2/1 half duplex in Lake Tennessee has been totally renovated. It boast: Tile floors throughout, energy efficient windows, screened enclosed patio with washer and dryer for your convenience. Please view the walk through video: https://youtu.be/oPfDVtqWwf4. Qualification Requirements: Your net monthly income monthly must meet or exceed 3 times the amount of the rent (1400.00 per month x 3) plus a security deposit of 1600.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Pets are not being accepted at this time. Your debts should not exceed 50 % of your monthly net income.