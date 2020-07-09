All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

3075 GRACELAND COURT

3075 Graceland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Graceland Court, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2/1 half duplex in Lake Tennessee has been totally renovated. It boast: Tile floors throughout, energy efficient windows, screened enclosed patio with washer and dryer for your convenience. Please view the walk through video: https://youtu.be/oPfDVtqWwf4. Qualification Requirements: Your net monthly income monthly must meet or exceed 3 times the amount of the rent (1400.00 per month x 3) plus a security deposit of 1600.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Pets are not being accepted at this time. Your debts should not exceed 50 % of your monthly net income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have any available units?
3075 GRACELAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have?
Some of 3075 GRACELAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 GRACELAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3075 GRACELAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 GRACELAND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3075 GRACELAND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3075 GRACELAND COURT offers parking.
Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 GRACELAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have a pool?
No, 3075 GRACELAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 3075 GRACELAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 GRACELAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 GRACELAND COURT has units with dishwashers.

